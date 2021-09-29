DEBRA LOU GILLISPIE, 66, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Warren Darrel Gillispie, died Sept. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired pathology technician with St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside services for Debra and Darrel will be conducted 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com  

