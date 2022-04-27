DELBERT GUNTER, 62, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Diane White Gunter, died April 23 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. April 27 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Phillips Funeral Home, PO Box 122, Ironton, toward funeral expenses. www.tracybrammerfh.com

