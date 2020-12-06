DELLA LEE JONES, 85, of South Point, Ohio, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was born on September 26, 1935, in Ceredo-Kenova, W.Va., the fourth of 10 children born to Robert and Carrie Davis Ross. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Paul Edward Jones, a brother Emory Ross and sisters Ann Reynolds, Doris Gooderham, Gerry Huff and Juanita Tingle. She worked at Maidenform after high school then married and started a family. She relocated several time as a Navy wife and even lived in Cuba until evacuated during the Cuban Missile Crisis and finally settling in South Point, Ohio. For more than 40 years she was an awesome bowler and her specialty was the “butterfly float” as she released the ball. Not to mention picking up spares. More than anything, she loved her family time, dinners, holidays and just the weekends, she looked forward to daily. Her family adored her until her last breath. She is survived by her children Paul Michael Jones, Janet L. Jones and Anna Paulette Jones, all of South Point, Ohio; sisters and brothers Ada McFann of South Point, Carol Buckland of Grandview, W.Va., Robert Ross of South Point, Ohio, and Lowell Ross of Beckley, W.Va.; several nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel and burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. The service will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. Monday at www.regerfh.com. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
