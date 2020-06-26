Essential reporting in volatile times.

DELLA MAE HODGE FERRIS, 60, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born December 2, 1959, in Huntington, daughter of the late Herb and Betty Hodge. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Beth McDaniel. Della was a homemaker and loved wife of 45 years to David Ferris. Additional survivors are three children, David Ferris Jr., Julie Ferris and Jamie Lunsford; beloved mawmaw to three grandchildren, Joey, Billy and Danny Lunsford. The memories she and her loved ones shared will never be forgotten. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral service will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Langdon Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

