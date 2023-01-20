DELMAR "GENE" FORTH, 87, of Coal Grove, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was born June 3, 1935, in Mason County, W.Va., son of the late Hugh and Lillian Holley Forth. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Laura Malone; one sister, Nellie Preston; and one brother, Charles Forth. Gene was a United State Army veteran, worked as a grocer for more than 60 years and a member of Unity Baptist Church in Ashland, Ky. He is survived by his loving wife Sena Jane Eastham Forth; one son, Richard Forth; one son-in-law, John Malone; one grandson, John Scott Malone; three granddaughters, Natasha (Brad) Swarts, Amanda (Tim Nunnery) Forth and Alyssa Forth; one great-granddaughter, and two great-grandsons. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio, with Rev. Brad Callaway officiating. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

