DELORES A. JOHNSON, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away peacefully in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va., on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was born July 1, 1936, in Proctorville, Ohio, and attended Fairland High School. She was a licensed cosmetologist and worked for a wholesale beauty supply company. She was a loving mother and wife. She was an avid gardener and quilter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank “Bud” and Ruth Faulkner Hager, and brother, Richard “Dick” Hager. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Donald Joe Johnson; sister, Patricia “Patti” Hager Jimison, Suwannee, Ga.; son, Greg (Lucy) Johnson, Pataskala, Ohio; daughters, Dara (John) Lang, Dayton, Ky., and Donna Johnson, Burlington, Ky.; six grandchildren, Joel Johnson, Gregory Brent Johnson, Angela Johnson Maynard, Jonathan Lang, Tracy Lang Ivey and Christoper Crigler; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Allen Jimison, and niece, Kristy Jimison Bein; and special friends, Lona Mae Elliott and Elaine Johnson, both of Proctorville, Ohio. Private family services will be held at the Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. A special thank you to the entire staff at the Huntington Hospice House. Donations may be made to the Shriner’s Children Hospital in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ironton QB hasn't let hearing loss affect his play
- W.Va. high court upholds life sentence for Huntington man acquitted of murder
- Wayne County weighing four-day in-person school week
- Pennsylvania first requires masks during play, then backtracks
- Map-induced forfeits move Cabell Midland, Bridgeport into Class AAA semifinals
- KATHY LYNN LYNCH TAYLOR
- Herd football likely sitting out again this week
- Let local businesses cook dinner this Thanksgiving
- Search warrants lead to four arrests in Huntington
- Details released, bond set in Huntington home invasion
Images
Collections
- Photos: Tie Some Love on Huntington
- Photos: Ironton vs. Kirtland, state football championship
- Photos: A.D. Lewis Center Thanksgiving dinner giveaway
- Photos: Operation Christmas Child collection event
- Photos: Santa Claus at the Huntington Mall
- Photos: 50th Annual Memorial Fountain Service 2020
- Photos: Marshall defeats Middle Tennessee, 42-14
- Photos: Election Day
- Photos: Holiday tree decorating at HMA
- Photos: Marshall Paint & Sip