DELORES A. JOHNSON, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away peacefully in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va., on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was born July 1, 1936, in Proctorville, Ohio, and attended Fairland High School. She was a licensed cosmetologist and worked for a wholesale beauty supply company. She was a loving mother and wife. She was an avid gardener and quilter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank “Bud” and Ruth Faulkner Hager, and brother, Richard “Dick” Hager. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Donald Joe Johnson; sister, Patricia “Patti” Hager Jimison, Suwannee, Ga.; son, Greg (Lucy) Johnson, Pataskala, Ohio; daughters, Dara (John) Lang, Dayton, Ky., and Donna Johnson, Burlington, Ky.; six grandchildren, Joel Johnson, Gregory Brent Johnson, Angela Johnson Maynard, Jonathan Lang, Tracy Lang Ivey and Christoper Crigler; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Allen Jimison, and niece, Kristy Jimison Bein; and special friends, Lona Mae Elliott and Elaine Johnson, both of Proctorville, Ohio. Private family services will be held at the Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. A special thank you to the entire staff at the Huntington Hospice House. Donations may be made to the Shriner’s Children Hospital in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

