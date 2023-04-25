DELORES L. WILLIAMS, 80 of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born on September 6, 1942, in Cedarville, W.Va., the daughter of the late Harry and Irene Lynch Brannon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Kenny Brannon; brother-in-law Larry Greenlief; and sister-in-law Donna Brannon. She is survived by her loving husband, Roger Williams; sister Dora Jean (Bob) Bumgarner; sister Mary Greenlief; brother John (Linda) Brannon; brother Joe (Izetta) Brannon; and sister-in-law Sharon Brannon; along with several loving nieces and nephews. She was a 1960 graduate of Normantown High School and also a proud 1965 graduate of St. Mary's School of Nursing. She was an Industrial Nurse for Owens-Illinois for 17 years and finished her RN career at Prestera Center of Huntington, W.Va. She enjoyed going to flea markets and estate sales; boating on the river and lakes; she was an active member of the AACA Car Club of Huntington, W.Va.; she enjoyed going to car shows and cruise-ins with Roger; she was also an avid cat lover. Graveside rites will be conducted on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the White Chapel Memorial Park. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be no visitation honoring her request. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you