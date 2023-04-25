DELORES L. WILLIAMS, 80 of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born on September 6, 1942, in Cedarville, W.Va., the daughter of the late Harry and Irene Lynch Brannon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Kenny Brannon; brother-in-law Larry Greenlief; and sister-in-law Donna Brannon. She is survived by her loving husband, Roger Williams; sister Dora Jean (Bob) Bumgarner; sister Mary Greenlief; brother John (Linda) Brannon; brother Joe (Izetta) Brannon; and sister-in-law Sharon Brannon; along with several loving nieces and nephews. She was a 1960 graduate of Normantown High School and also a proud 1965 graduate of St. Mary's School of Nursing. She was an Industrial Nurse for Owens-Illinois for 17 years and finished her RN career at Prestera Center of Huntington, W.Va. She enjoyed going to flea markets and estate sales; boating on the river and lakes; she was an active member of the AACA Car Club of Huntington, W.Va.; she enjoyed going to car shows and cruise-ins with Roger; she was also an avid cat lover. Graveside rites will be conducted on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the White Chapel Memorial Park. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be no visitation honoring her request. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Nucor gives update on West Virginia mill during earnings call
- BUSINESS BEAT: Barboursville area businesses announce openings
- Bama pitcher puts the outs in Fouts
- Herd spring game: Explosive plays put Black ahead of Green, 24-17
- Herman H. Beckett
- Marshall announces 37th class of Society of Yeager Scholars
- Crews on scene at business fire in Huntington
- $252.6 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
- Savannah Bananas World Tour stops in Charleston this week to face Dirty Birds
- Donald Ray Jr. Counts
Collections
- Photos: 2023 Spring Valley High School Prom
- Photos: Marshall football conducts annual Green and White game
- Photos: Stinkfest 2023 at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: Marshall softball falls to Alabama
- Photos: Marshall softball defeats James Madison, 10-2
- Photos: Empty Bowls 2023
- Photos: Marshall Donning of the Kente Graduation Ceremony
- Photos: Marshall Spring Fountain Ceremony
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane, baseball
- Photos: Grand Opening of the C.B Nuckolls Community Center & Black History Museum