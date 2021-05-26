DELORIS JEAN CALLICOAT, 82, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 22, 2021, at her home. She was born on March 29, 1939, daughter of the late Jake and Ida Halleck Adkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin infant boys; grandson, Scott Donahoe; granddaughter, Madison Callicoat; son-in-law, Mark McComas; two brothers, Donald (Jo) Adkins and Ronald Adkins; paternal grandparents, Ephraim and Matilda Belle Black Adkins; and maternal grandparents, Pete and Emma Jones Halleck. She is survived by 10 children, Diana (Mike) Donahoe, Bobby Callicoat Jr., Sandy (Tim) Donahoe, Greg (Chris) Callicoat, Timmy (Shelley) Callicoat, Pam McComas, Chris (Teri) Callicoat, Michelle (Scott) Jackson, Kevin (Amy) Callicoat and Brian (Diane) Callicoat; 22 grandchildren, Kristi, Renae, Michael (Kaytlyn) Donahoe, Kristina Donahoe (granddaughter-in-law), Andy (Mallory) Shannon, Tyler Crabtree, Kiersten and Kortini Callicoat, Stephen (Rachel) McComas, Brooklyn McComas, Mackenzie, Grace, Alex, Zach and Karson Callicoat, Austin and Kayla Jackson, Chase, Chandler and Aubree Callicoat, Briana (Rob) Ross, Jacob and Izabella Callicoat; 10 great-grandchildren, Graclynn, Gunnar, Griffey, Nolan, Harry, Jason, Rhett, Jeremyah, Sophia and Mady; two sisters, Hazel Clark and Ann Hardesty, both of Chesapeake, Ohio; a very special nephew, Rick Prince; special niece, Kathy (David) Adkins; and two special cousins, Peggy Nance and Ruth Hensley; also many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a member of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She was known and loved by all who knew her and was always there for her family. She loved attending church, memorizing Bible scriptures, doing Bible word search puzzles, and watching “Jeopardy!” and Hallmark movies. Her most recent joy was when her great-grandson Gunnar told her he got saved! She will be greatly missed and in our hearts forever. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastors Eddie Salmons and Jeff Black officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
