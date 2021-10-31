DENISE ANN CRUMP, 64, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born November 30, 1956, in Huntington, daughter of Thomas Crump of Chesapeake, Ohio, and the late Patricia Smith. Denise was a 1975 Chesapeake High School graduate; she studied nursing at Marshall University. She retired from Owens-Illinois in 1996 after 19 years of service. She is also survived by her daughter, Jenny “Beaner” Lane of South Point, Ohio; three grandchildren, Alexa Lane, Evan Lane and Abby Burns; two great-grandsons, Salem and Alucard; two sisters, Rhonda (Roy) Crockett and Mindy (Chris) Schneider; and a very special BFF/sister, Debbie Gillen. She was lovingly known as Aunt Niecy to her precious nieces and a nephew. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Drs. Tirona and Mitchell and the Oncology Team at CHH, as well as Sisters of Hope for their part in her fight. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Tom Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
