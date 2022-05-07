DENISE ANN HORD PRINGLE, 65, of Ironton, mother of Roshee Pringle of Ironton, died May 4 in Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton. She was a homemaker. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. May 11 at Remnant Recovery Church, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
