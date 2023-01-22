DENISE MAYNARD SMITH, 58, of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of Delbarton, W.Va., passed away January 19, 2023 at her residence. She was born September 30, 1964 in Williamson, W.Va., the daughter of the late Don and Inez Maynard. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Kay Maynard. Denise was a licensed Psychologist. She graduated from Burch High School in 1982 where she was a band member, cheerleader and a majorette. She was at the top of her class in all she did. Her kids were her life. She loved them unconditionally. Those left behind to cherish her memory include her daughter; Alexis Clark; her husband, Nicholas; their dog, Bismarck; sons, Brandon Smith and Blake Smith and his wife Kara. Denise also leaves behind her beloved dog, Winston. Funeral services for Denise will be held Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Chafin Funeral Chapel at 1 p.m. with Rev. Mitchell Bias officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the start of the funeral services at 1 p.m. Chafin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
