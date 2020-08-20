Essential reporting in volatile times.

DIANA LEE THOMPSON, 70, of Portsmouth, Ohio, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born April 16, 1950, in Ceredo, W.Va., a daughter of Wilda May Maynard Holbrook of Lavalette, W.Va., and the late LeRoy Holbrook. Diana formerly worked as a home health caregiver. A son, Roger Dwayne Fulks, also preceded her in death, along with a grandson, Devon Fulks, and a brother, LeRoy Holbrook. Additional survivors include her husband, Leslie Dean Thompson; a daughter, Sherry Lynn Fulks of Proctorville, Ohio; three sons, Ronnie Dale Fulks of Lincoln County, W.Va., Shannon Fulks and Chad Fulks, both of Indiana; three sisters, Sharon Osborne (Danny) of Ironton, Ohio, Robin Louise Payton of Jacksonville, Fla., Gayle Holdbrook of Hickory, N.C.; two brothers, James Holbrook of Centre, Ala., Kevin Ray Holbrook of Huntington, W.Va.; two half-sisters, Brenda and Linda Holbrook of Tennessee; five grandchildren, Leslie Chapman, Marcus Fulks, Darius Fulks, Kristian and Braylin Fulks; a great-grandson, Ryker Fulks; and a host of additional family members. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Mays Cemetery, Lavalette, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to assist the family with final expenses. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.

