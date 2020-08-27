DIANA MARSHALL, 54, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 25 at home. Arrangements are pending at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington Mall supports Career Technology Center move to former Sears store
- 28-year-old man with autism brings joy with ice cream truck
- Immigrants contribute millions to West Virginia’s economy
- Lawrence County jail ordered to reduce number of prisoners
- Facebook’s fiber infrastructure project route going through Milton, Barboursville, Huntington
- Cabell County eliminates five-day option through at least first half of the year
- Storm knocks down trees, power lines in region
- WV native reaches new heights with Netflix science show for kids
- MU will allow fans at football games this fall
- Man faces life after jury convicts him of possessing enough fentanyl to kill 750K people
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall Recreation conducts 3v3 freshman soccer tournament
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 18
- Photos: W.Va. high school football
- Photos: Storm damage around Huntington
- Photos: Freshman move-in day at Marshall
- Photos: Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration: Driving for Democracy motorcade
- Photos: Tolsia High football practice, Aug. 17
- Photos: Chesapeake Golf Range
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 14
- Photos: Fairland vs. River Valley, volleyball