DIANE CLARA WEBER ALLEN, 71, of Ironton, wife of Alvie Allen, died Aug. 12 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. She was a retired Registered Nurse from St. Mary's Medical Center in the Cardiac Step-Down Unit. Mass will be at noon Aug. 17 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Burial will follow at a later date. Phillips Funeral, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you