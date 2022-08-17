DIANNA KAY BLANKENSHIP, 82, of Ironton, widow of Ralph "Bennie" Blankenship died Aug. 13. She was a clerk at Newberry, Staley's and Bentley's pharmacies and Ironton City Schools in the cafeteria. Funeral Mass at noon Aug. 18 at St. Joseph's Church, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. O'Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is directing arrangements.

