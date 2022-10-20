DONAL LEE CHAPMAN, 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Blue Sulphur Cemetery. He was born November 4, 1930, in Huntington, a son of the late Claude and Jewel Cyrus Chapman. He was preceded in death by his son, Don Clark. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and served in the United States Air Force. He is survived by his wife Jean Paul Chapman; one daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Mark Cihy of Ona, W.Va.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dick and Steffani Chapman of Gilmer, Texas and Dana and Daphanie Chapman of Lawrenceburg, Ky., and Patricia Clark of Myrtle Beach, S.C..; 12 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. The children would like to thank James and Susan for the loving care they provided their father. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you