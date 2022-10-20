DONAL LEE CHAPMAN, 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Blue Sulphur Cemetery. He was born November 4, 1930, in Huntington, a son of the late Claude and Jewel Cyrus Chapman. He was preceded in death by his son, Don Clark. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and served in the United States Air Force. He is survived by his wife Jean Paul Chapman; one daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Mark Cihy of Ona, W.Va.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dick and Steffani Chapman of Gilmer, Texas and Dana and Daphanie Chapman of Lawrenceburg, Ky., and Patricia Clark of Myrtle Beach, S.C..; 12 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. The children would like to thank James and Susan for the loving care they provided their father. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington woman arraigned after child admitted to hospital with burns
- South Point man returns to his roots as apple orchard opens to public
- Coal Grove Freezette to be featured by America’s Best Restaurants
- Angela Mae "Maggie" Adkins
- Man dies three years after being paralyzed in Huntington shooting
- Midland’s Charles sets national scoring record
- Huntington St. Joe to start football
- Bridge Day returns after two-year pause with perfect weather, crowds
- Chuck Landon: Law of averages favoring WVU
- Waggoner, Marshall baseball part ways after 16 years
Collections
- Photos: Hoops in Huntington
- Photos: Chilifest, West Virginia State Chili Championship
- Photos: Bridge Day
- Photos: Huntington High School vs. Parkersburg, football
- Photos: "Hocus Pocus" at the Ritter Park Amphitheater
- Photos: Open to All Picnic
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane, football
- Photos: Second annual Corks & Kegs
- Photos: Lynd's Sunrise Orchard
- Photos: Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter "Scary & Hairy" adoption event