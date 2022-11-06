DONALD DEE ARTHUR, 78 of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va. He was born on August 25, 1944, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Howard and Nerva Welch Arthur. He retired from Owens-Illinois. He is survived by his wife Betty Arthur; one daughter, Lisa Arthur (Tommy); one son, Billy Arthur (Amy); and two grandsons, Blake Andrew Estep (Skyla) and Tyler Alexander Arthur (Brooke). Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

