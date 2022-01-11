DONALD “DONNIE” RAYMOND COCHRAN JR. 47, of Patriot, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at home. He was born July 12, 1974, in Ironton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Raymond Cochran Sr.; maternal grandfather, Freddie Ross; and paternal grandparents, Wilbur and Jewell Cochran. He was a member of Local Union #1353. He is survived by his wife, Rachel Cochran; mother, Donna Jean Cochran; maternal grandmother, Freda Ross; two sons, Brennon and Donald “Buddy” III; four daughters, Jewel, Emily, Maggie and Grace; one brother, Dustin (Barbie) Cochran; two nieces, Izzy and Anna; one nephew, Dusty. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Don Spurlock officiating. Burial will follow the service in Aid Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com

