DONALD E. SMOOT, 69 of South Point, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at home. He was born October 24, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Patrick and Martha Smoot. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Daryl Smoot. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sandra Steinbrecher Smoot; son Trent Smoot (Kimberly Brickles); daughter Stephanie (Vlad) Gudzenko; nine grandchildren Erika Duty, Jessica Smoot, Ryleigh Smoot, Katie Smoot, Kaden Babbitt, Carlee Lawson, McKenzie Thompson, Austin Smoot, and Wyatt Smoot; and seven great-grandchildren. He worked for Teamsters for more than 40 years. He loved his family. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday December 4, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Kenny Estep. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

