DONALD EARL PERKEY, 75, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Janet Perkey of Rock Hill, Ohio, died April 8 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. There will be a military graveside service at noon April 13 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, OH, is honored to assist the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.wallaceffh.com.

