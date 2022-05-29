Donald Eugene Forgey
SYSTEM

DONALD EUGENE FORGEY, 88, of South Point, Ohio, passed away May 27, 2022 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Doug Spurlock. Burial will be in Spurlock Cemetery. He was born September 5, 1933, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Gerald and Evelyn Foltz Forgey. He was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Earl "Peewee" Forgey. He is survived by his wife, Mary Spurlock Forgey. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you