On Monday, May 30, 2022, DONALD JOSEPH "JOE" HECK of Proctorville, Ohio, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 75. Joe was born on February 7, 1947, in Russell, Kentucky to Dennis Franklin and Mona Albright Heck. He served on active duty in the U.S. Air Force from August 15, 1966 to May 25, 1970. He received his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and Sociology from Marshall University. He worked as a U.S. Property Officer at Marshall ROTC and then worked as a Special Agent for the U.S. Department of Defense. On December 30, 1972, he married Joanne McCormick. They raised two children, Ramona Heck McMillian, and Aaron Heck, both of Proctorville. He had a passion for stock car racing, helping Ramona with her horses and Aaron with motocross. He is survived by his wife Joanne; one brother Paul (Eddie) Heck and sister-in-law Mary as well as Ramona McMillian and Andy Kessinger, Aaron Heck and Kandice; three grandchildren Talon and Keeley Heck and Jacob McMillian; mother-in-law Betty McCormick; brothers-in-law Wayne, Roger and Kim McCormick and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his mother and father, Dennis Franklin and Mona, half-brothers and sisters, Glenn, Norma, Wayne and Shirley as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held at Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville, Ohio at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Season 20 winner Noah Thompson discusses ‘American Idol’ experience, what’s next
- QB Henry Colombi eager for first and final season with Marshall
- Clark Edsel Rollyson
- Woman killed in Huntington shooting
- Spring Valley High School student charged, accused of sexual assault
- Cabell Midland graduates ready for future
- Drug, theft charges included among Lawrence County indictments
- Dragons score remarkable four-sport feat
- Spring Valley High School is home for Class of 2022
- Beech Fork State Park releases activity schedule for this summer
Collections
- Photos: Spring Valley High School's 25th annual commencement
- Photos: Huntington High School's 26th annual commencement
- Photos: Wayne High School's 97th annual commencement
- Photos: 28th Commencement of Cabell Midland High School
- Photos: Heritage Farm's new Mountain Rim Bike Park
- Photos: Fairland High School's 73rd annual commencement ceremony
- Photos: Brewgrass Festival 2022
- Photos: 154th Ironton Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade
- Photos: South Point High School 2022 Commencement
- Photos: Huntington St. Joe Graduation