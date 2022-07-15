DONALD JUNIOR TAYLOR, 68, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, father of Tommy Taylor and Donald Taylor, both of Ironton, died July 13 at home. He was a self-employed contractor. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 16 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Old Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral homewww.phillipsfuneralhome.net

