Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

DONALD L. “DON” WILSON, 79, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Don was born November 6, 1940, in Kenova, W.Va., a son of the late Henry and Lorna Mae Michaels Wilson. He was a retired service employee with Calgon Carbon Corporation. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Wilson, and stepdaughter, Cathy Marie Gross. Survivors include his wife, Dona L. Smith Wilson; stepdaughter, Cynthia Dunford; stepsons, Jeffery Smith and Tommy Harris; two brothers, Harry David Wilson and Mike Wilson; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.