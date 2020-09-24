DONALD “PAUL” HOLLEY, age 72, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday morning, September 21, 2020, at home. Paul was born 11/25/1947 in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Shirley Dotson Holley and Violet Brinegar Holley. Paul was also preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Holley, sisters, Stella Brooks and Alzeda Holley. Paul is survived by his wife, Marlana Lewis Holley; three sons and wives, Shad (Christel) Holley, Dathan (Allison) Holley, Gabe Holley; seven grandchildren, Brock, Raegan, Darbe, Grant, Noah, Eli and Dilen Caldwell. Also survived by sisters, Louise Cremeans, Shirley Roberts; brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry Lewis, Ron (longest and best friend) and Melinda Wilkes, Marilyn Bradley, Joann Lewis, Lou Ann Lewis; and a host of nieces and nephews. Paul was a member of Marshall University Baseball Hall of Fame. The family would like to recognize Coach Jack Cook for not only being his coach but also being Paul’s father figure and mentor. In his first year of baseball at MU, Paul became a Christian of the Apostolic faith. He became a minister of the UPCI and served as an assistant at Chesapeake Pentecostal Church, New Beginning Apostolic Church, Family Life Worship Center and Apostolic Life Cathedral. Paul was renowned for his incredible memory. Paul could quote full chapters of the Word of God. In Paul’s secular life, Paul was a salesman for Fairman Lumber and Construction Materials. Paul was a dedicated Christian. We know Paul’s wish would be to welcome all of his family and friends to meet him in Heaven very soon; Rest In Peace Ivan P. Pumpernickel. Thanks to Paul’s special friends, Gary and Connie McGowan; they were like family to both Paul and Marlana. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the following: Dementia Society of America, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Autism Speaks. Thank you to Hall Funeral Home for their kindness. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Apostolic Life Cathedral Church, Huntington, W.Va., with visitation being held 5:30 to 7 p.m., also at the church. Private family burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Body recovered near Camden Park
- Take a guess: Planned Village Shoppes seek community input on new businesses
- Former council member, magistrate indicted in 2019 shooting
- BRIAN LEWIS
- UPDATE: MU professor put on leave after offensive statement about Trump voters during class
- Huntington will settle suit with former MU athletes for more than $350K, according to attorney
- Fort Gay PreK-8 employee tests positive for COVID-19
- HENRY CREMEANS
- Area hospitals see surge in COVID-19 cases
- Student at Huntington East Middle School tests positive for COVID-19
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall vs. Appalachian State, football
- Photos: Drive-in talent show
- Photos: Fairland vs. South Point, football
- Photos: People spend Sunday afternoon at Camden Park
- Photos: Huntington High vs. Wheeling Park, football
- Photos: The President’s Master Quoits Tournament
- Photos: Protest at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
- Photos: Fall activities in Milton
- Photos: Homeschool skate event at Skateland
- Photos: Heritage Farm We Learn Wednesday Event