DONALD RAYMOND GRUBB, 85, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Audrey Staten Grubb, died Aug. 22 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from Diamond Power. Funeral service will be at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
