DONALD WOODS ROYCE, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Sherry Royce, died July 7 at home. He was a Journeyman Wireman from IBEW Local 317. Funeral service will be conducted at noon July 10 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon July 10 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com

