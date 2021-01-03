DONNA JEAN LEFFINGWELL, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was born April 26, 1947, in Chesapeake, Ohio, daughter of the late Ernest Jr. and Irene Adkins Singer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Leffingwell; and three brothers, Marvin, Billy and Mike Singer. She worked as a Deputy Registrar at Proctorville, Ohio, BMV. She is survived by one son, Shane Leffingwell of Proctorville, Ohio; one granddaughter, Shayna Leffingwell; four sisters, Peggy Nance of Proctorville, Ohio, Barbara Fuller of Proctorville, Ohio, Sandy Danford of Willow Wood, Ohio, and Valerie Shockley of Chesapeake, Ohio; two brothers, Leslie Singer and Jeff Singer, both of Proctorville, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Sue Thompson; and special neighbors, Gary and Trena Sowards. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Tom Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 3, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

