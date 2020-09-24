Essential reporting in volatile times.

DONNA LOU REYNOLDS SEXTON, 76, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on September 22, 2020, at her residence. Graveside rites will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. September 24 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. She was born on April 25, 1944, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Joe and Emma Lou Johnson Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Rev. Kenneth Sexton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Barlow, Reba Poole, Delita Meadows, Linda Reynolds, Norma Reffitt, Juanita Holsted, Danise Niday, Phyliss Hazlett, and brothers, Everett Reynolds and Herman Reynolds. She was a homemaker. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly Dawn Moore and Keith Moore of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Kendra Lyn Hannahs and Jim Hannahs of Chesapeake, Ohio; twin sister, Dana Carnes, and brother, Rev. Herbert Reynolds; grandchildren, Breanna Whitmore (Jarrett Whitmore) of Chesapeake, Ohio, Trevan Hannahs (Alyssa Hannahs) of Huntington, W.Va., Mikayla Lewis (Chandler Lewis) of Proctorville, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Landon, Ellie, Hudson and Reid Whitmore and Luka James Hannahs. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting her family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

