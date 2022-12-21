DONNA MARIE GRASSO, 65 of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born January 8, 1957, to the late Eugene and Barbara Ann Hayden. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Grasso; fiancé Jim Wagoner; sisters Kimberly Hayden and Tammy Lynn Hayden. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Strazza; three grandsons; sister Carol Taylor; brother Eugene Hayden Jr. and many nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
