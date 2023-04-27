With saddest regrets, DONNA SUE BRUMFIELD, age 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, was welcomed into God's guiding light on April 23,2023 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital located in Muncie, Ind. Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Dennis Paul Brumfield: brother Mahlon (Buddy) Edwards; sisters Betty Jean Edwards and Rita Carolyn Edwards Nemeth and her adopted brother, Frank Petry. She was survived by her youngest sister, Loretta Kay Edwards Adkins; two sons, Dennis Paul Brumfield Jr. with wife Melissa Brumfield and Matthew Scott Brumfield with wife Amie Brumfield; grandchildren Amanda Leigh Brumfield, Jocelyn Pryor, Hailey Jackson, Nicholas Brumfield, Hunter Brumfield, Kaitlynn Brumfield and Buddy Napier; adopted sister Linda Null; many loving nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, along with long-time best friends Judy and Charlie Heinz and Bobbie and Denny Kiser. At Donna's request, a private family service will be held. Thank you. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

