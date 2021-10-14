DONNIS EDWARD BARNETT, 80, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Eugene Houck. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. He was born February 19, 1941, in Amherstdale, W.Va., a son of the late Rufus and Bessie Dickerson Barnett. Donnis was retired from Hudson Meat Company in Columbus, Ohio, and was a U.S. Army Veteran. Also preceding him in death were two brothers, Gene Barnett and Michael Barnett. Survivors include his loving wife, Betty Jean Gierhart Barnett; a daughter, Heather Jenkins (Charles) of Jackson, Ohio; a son, Robert Brewer (Shannon) of Dickson, Mo.; three sisters, Charlotte Barrett of Barboursville, Kathy Houck (Eugene) of Huntington, Sandra Hope of Powell, Ohio; brother, Homer Barnett of Adel, Ga.; four grandchildren, Cody, Gazzie, Nicole and Kaylee; a great-granddaughter, Everleigh May Lynn Barnett; two special nephews, Daniel Emmenegger and Jeffrey Emmenegger; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Friday at Morris Funeral Home.

