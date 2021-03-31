DORIS ANN HAGER YOUNG, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her residence. She was born on July 25, 1941, in Logan, W.Va., to the late Elmer and Exel Browning. Doris was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lee “Doc” Young, and son, Terry Lee Hager. She is survived by her two sons, Todd Paul Hager and Timothy Allen Hager; granddaughter, Allison (Ryan) Navy; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Bentley and Charis; sisters, Naomi “NaNa” McClung, Jean Lezu, Joan and Larry Storey, and Dona and Tom McClellan; a loving caregiver, Connie Williams. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington for the care they gave Doris. She donated her body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. At this time, the family asks for privacy and prayers. 

