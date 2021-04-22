DORIS ARLENE BROUGHTON FULKS, 76, of Ironton, widow of Leland Fulks, died April 14. There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m. April 24 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation is one hour before service. Donations are suggested to Global Theological Seminary, c/o Global Outreach Int’l, P.O. Box 1, Tupelo, MS 38802, Fulks, Leland and Arlene Memorial account No. 5100. The funds will be used for one of Arlene’s favorite mission projects, Global Theological Seminary in Jinja, Uganda.

