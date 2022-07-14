DORIS EVELYN ELKINS, 96, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Paramount Senior Living. She was born on September 15, 1925, in Proctorville, Ohio, to the late Charles and Ruth Lemley Stanley. She was also preceded in death by her husband Clyde Elkins; four brothers, Sherman, Paul, Everett and Norman Stanley; and one sister, Cora Crawford. She was a member of Chesapeake First Church of the Nazarene. She was the owner of Doris Beauty Salon for over 50 years. She is survived by one son, Stan (Cheryl) Elkins; granddaughter Kara (Kendall) Bailey; and one great-granddaughter, Arden Bailey. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

