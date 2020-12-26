DORIS GRAHAM, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, left this world for a better place on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born September 19, 1935, to the late Gerard and Flossie Locey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Danny Graham. She is survived by three sons, Rick (Carol) Graham, Ronnie Graham and Jerry (Angie) Graham; four daughters, Joyce (Gary) France, Kathy Black, Rita (Jimmy) Chapman and Melissa (Mark) Christian, who cared for her for many years; one brother, Fred Locey; two sisters, Wanda Wall and Sharon Black; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She worked several jobs and retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital. Doris lived a simple life. She enjoyed gardening and her flowers, staying home, and she loved her little dog Zoey. There will be no services, according to her wishes. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

