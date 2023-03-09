DORIS JEAN LEWIS POWERS, widow of Kenneth E. Powers, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the age of 90. She was born on June 8, 1932, in Glenwood, W.Va., to the late Cecil and Dollie Walden Lewis. She graduated from Hannan High School in Mason County, W.Va., in 1949. She married Kenneth Powers on August 18, 1951. She worked at the cigar factory in Huntington, W.Va., after high school and then worked at S.S. Logan Packing Company for 19 years. She and her husband operated K.E. Powers Trucking until 2000. She became a born-again Christian at First Baptist Church of Proctorville in 1963 and taught Sunday School there for 38 years. She also sang in the choir for 50 years and enjoyed it so much. She was devoted to God and her family. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by seven brothers, Junior, Tenny, Edison, Sherwin, Dalton, Parren and Roger Lewis; six sisters, Arlene Chapman, Mary Alice Heck, Laura Belle Barnett, Mildred Powers Jones, Janice Powers and Neva Dee Goolsby. She is survived by her two children, Kenneth E. Powers II of Proctorville, Ohio, and Gina (Buddy) Martin of Lucasville, Ohio. She had five grandchildren, Kenneth "Kent" Powers III (Carrie), Corey Powers (Crystal), Kathryn "Katie" Powers Jackson (Travis), Laura Martin and Everett Martin III. She had five great-grandchildren; four siblings, Phyllis Lewis Sadler of Phoenix, Ariz., Darrell (Sandra) Lewis of Burleson, Texas, Nadine (Ed) Gibson of Milton, W.Va., and Connie (Rick) Bartholomew of St. Augustine, Fla., and a host of nieces, nephews and church family. We want to give Lu Anne Stern Cornell a special thank you for her care, companionship, and love for Mom. You were a true blessing and she loved you. There will be a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, officiated by Pastor Jeff Black. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Amber Nichole Huffman
- Marshall looks to fill leadership positions this year
- Cabell drug court graduates' hard work celebrated by judge, senator
- Former Pepsi plant property in West Huntington sold
- D'Antoni 'crossing fingers' for postseason invite
- Justice signs bill splitting DHHR into three departments
- Bizzle's BBQ fills niche with wood-smoked fare
- Remodeled Chick-fil-A in Barboursville looking to hire 125 new crew members
- James Albert Reynolds
- High winds take down power lines, trees
Collections
- Photos: Cabell County Drug Court graduates three
- Photos: WV State High School Wrestling Tournament, Friday
- Photos: Daddy-daughter hair care workshop at the Cabell County Public Library
- Photos: Huntington wins sectional championship
- Photos: WV State High School Wrestling Tournament, Saturday
- Photos: Spring Mills tops Cabell Midland in Class AAAA Girls State Tournament
- Photos: Business expo at Heritage Station
- Photos: Marshall vs. St. John's, baseball
- Photos: Marshall Recreation Center 2023 Triathlon
- Photos: “Why We Love to Read” event