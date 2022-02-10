DORIS POLAND, 74, of Medina, Ohio, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Akron Ohio. She is survived by her loving husband of fifty-four years, Jim Poland; daughter, Melissa (Tim) Farmer; son, James (Rose) Poland; mother, Rena Layne; grandchildren, Sarah Peter, Ashliegh Peter, Jonah Farmer, Jacob Poland, Danny Poland and Autum Poland; great-grandson, Colton Poland; sisters, Kathy (Elliott) Northcott, Peggy (Dennis) Holbrook, Rhonda (Jon) Shannon, Jeanell (Bucky) Rakes; brother, Danny (Debbie) Layne; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Doris retired from K-Mart Corporation and was an avid gardener and golfer. She traveled extensively and loved spending time on the beaches of Florida. Funeral service will be noon Friday, February 11, 2022, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Terry Sponaugle officiating. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Pallbearers will be Danny Poland, Erich Garza, Dennis Rakes, Justin Rakes and Jacob Poland; honorary pallbearer will be Johnah Farmer.

