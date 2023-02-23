DORIS STRANK DAVIS, 91 of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Clarice Swann Strank; son Ronald Rex Davis; one sister and two brothers. She is survived by her husband, Herman Davis Jr.; daughters Toni Rose (David) and Debbie Davis; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Honoring the wishes of the family, there will be no services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you