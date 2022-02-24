DOROTHY ANN McCOMAS, 73, formerly of South Point, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River, Fla. She was born March 4, 1948, in Kenmare, N.D., to the late Robert and Dorothy Strand. She was preceded in death by ex-husband, Stephen McComas, son, Mark McComas, and longtime partner, Fred Norris. Dorothy worked as a wellness aid worker, retail associate and homemaker. She loved her dogs, Sofie and Woolly. She loved the outdoors, any type of fishing as well as socializing and dancing with friends. Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Michelle (Chris) Mann of Kernersville, N.C., Melinda Riley of Marysville, Ohio, and daughter-in-law, Pam McComas, Chesapeake, Ohio; and siblings, Cindy (Jerry) Johnson, Cathy (Harold) Bublitz, both of Crosby, N.D., Bob Strand of Bismarck, N.D., and Greg (Missy) Strand of Williston, N.D. She was a member of the Moose Lodge, F.O.E. and VFW as a lifetime member of Ladies Auxiliary since 1995. She also leaves behind her loving grandchildren, Stephen (Rachel) McComas of South Point, Ohio, Brooklyn McComas of Chesapeake, Ohio, MaKaylee and Kamryn Mann of Kernersville, N.C., Megan Riley (Benjamin) Gordon of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Abigail Wilson of Marysville, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Hyden and Ryker Gordon of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Rhett McComas and Baby Girl McComas on the way of South Point, Ohio; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Gathering will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
