DOROTHY ANN STURGILL MAYNARD, 73, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in Harbor HealthCare of Ironton, Ohio. She was a graduate of South Point High School. Dorothy worked as a hostess and a server at Red Lobster in Huntington, W.Va., for more than thirty years. She was preceded in death by her father, Edison Kenneth Sturgill; mother, Josie Lester, and stepfather, L.R. Lester; sister, Teresa Kay Sturgill Harris; and stepsister-in-law, Gloria Lester. She is survived by one sister, Edna J. Clay and her husband Stephen Clay of Marble, N.C.; two nephews, Stephen Bruce Clay Jr. and Michael Edward Clay; one niece, April Diane Shields; two stepbrothers, Bobby Lester and Dave (Linda) Lester; stepsister, Judy; and several great-nieces and -nephews. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio. The family asks that everyone visiting or attending services please wear a mask. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you