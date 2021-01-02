DOROTHY JEAN FIKE passed away on the morning of December 25, 2020. Dee was born June 26, 1945, at Langley Field, Virginia. She was the first daughter (of five) born to Oliver Michael and Dorothy Elizabeth (Spanagel) Fike. The family moved back to Cleveland, Ohio, at the end of World War II and eventually settled in Euclid, Ohio. Dee graduated from Euclid High School in 1963 and continued her education at Capital University, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology as well as a Medical Technology certification from Miami Valley Hospital. She worked as a medical technologist at Euclid General Hospital while earning a Master of Science Degree at Cleveland State University. Dee's passion was the education of future health professionals, and she taught Clinical Laboratory Sciences at the University of Vermont and Virginia Commonwealth University. She completed her career as a Professor at Marshall University, eventually retiring in 2012. Dee was active in professional organizations and volunteered for several charitable groups. She was a life-long Lutheran and enjoyed serving on church committees and attending church socials. She loved music and played the violin with university orchestras. She especially enjoyed reading and staying current with health and medical research. Dee was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Susan Lynne Fike. She will be forever cherished and missed by her sisters, Jodi Ellen Odgers, Beth Ann Aitcheson and Sharon Laine Church; as well as other loved friends and relatives, Katherine Funkner, Phil Aitcheson, Mark Odgers, Kaitlyn, Tony, AJ and Jenna Ashbrook and Nathan Church. Donations in her memory may be made to the Cleveland Orchestra. A family graveside service will be held on a later date at Lutheran Cemetery in Cleveland. Condolences may be made at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
