Dorothy Louise Rice

DOROTHY LOUISE RICE, 92 of South Point, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Dorothy was born October 28, 1930 in Lawrence County, Ohio, daughter of the late Londo and Bessie Swartzwelder Rice. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by one brother, James Edgar Rice, and one sister, Mae Avalyn Hulbert. Dorothy is survived by one brother, Carl (Helen) Rice of Coal Grove, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be noon Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Matt Rice officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit 11 a.m. - noon prior to the service. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

