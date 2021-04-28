DORTHA DAVIS, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Larry Davis, died April 25 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. April 29 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you