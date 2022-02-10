DOTTY KAY WELLMAN, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Grover Wellman, died Feb. 7. She was a retired clinical drug research executive secretary for Quintiles. Funeral service will be noon Friday at Victory Freewill Baptist; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
