DOUGLAS GIBSON MILEM, 84, of South Point, Ohio, father of Amy Milem and Allison Stamper, died March 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from AK Steele. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 31 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses. www.wallaceffh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you