DOUGLAS L. MOSES SR., 74, of Thurman, Ohio, widower of Ethel F. Moses, died June 26 at home. He was a retired coal miner employed with Southern Ohio Coal Company and CONSOL Energy. Celebration of life will be 2 p.m. July 1 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes, W.Va. Burial in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Friends gather two hours before service. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Doug Moses, #1 Fan of University of Rio Grande Women's Basketball Program, c/o Rio WVB Attn: Cristi Maxwell, 218 N. College Ave., Rio Grande, OH 45674. www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.

