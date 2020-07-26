DR. LINDA JANE MILLER SAVORY, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to her heavenly home on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, after a brief battle with cancer. Born December 17, 1947, in Elyria, Ohio, to the late L.G. Newton Miller and Ruth May Rowland, she was also preceded in death by her infant sister, Penny. She is survived by her sons, John R. (Lauren) Savory of Proctorville and James D. Savory of Proctorville; and daughter, Dr. Laura (Bradley) Miller of South Point, Ohio; four grandchildren, John Thomas Savory, Victoria Jane Savory, Anabelle Ruth Miller and Adaline Bradley Miller; best friend and sister, Connie Shepherd Yates; special nephew, Weston (Megan) Yates; brother, David (Nancy) Miller; and a host of other sisters-by-choice, nieces, nephews and friends. Dr. Savory obtained her Bachelor’s degree from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, her Master’s degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and her M.D. from the University of Michigan. She completed her internship at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor and her residency in family medicine at Marshall University. She faithfully practiced medicine in the Tri-State for more than 40 years, with a special focus on women’s health. In addition to her medical practice, she was a professor of medicine at Marshall University, a past president of the West Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Family Physicians, a published author in several medical journals and a noted speaker. In December of 2019, Dr. Savory retired from medical practice to fulfill her most cherished calling, full-time grandmother (“Mimi”). Her four grandchildren greatly enjoyed spending time at Mimi’s house, where they were thoroughly doted upon and properly spoiled. She also devoted much time to her church, Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir and multiple prayer groups. She was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ with a passion for sharing the light of the gospel. A funeral service will not be held to respect Dr. Savory’s wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to any of the following charities in her memory: Lewis Memorial Baptist Church Outreach, 5385 W. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705; Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation: Breast Health Center, 1340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, WV 25702, or via www.chhfoundation.org; or Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545, or via www.littlevictories.org. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- West Virginia senator says he won’t part with General Lee car or cover its Confederate flag
- Teen could face charges after deadly crash in Huntington on Wednesday
- Former Marshall RB Delvin Weems dead at 23
- Wayne BOE approves tentative re-entry plan focused on blended learning approach
- Ohio River bowfishermen kill potential world-record bighead carp
- Huntington named ‘Nicest Place in West Virginia’ by Reader’s Digest
- Former Herd player Stepp fights COVID-19
- Second COVID-19 death reported in Cabell County
- Former Herd player injured in church stabbing
- ‘We Back Blue’ holds peaceful march through downtown Huntington
Images
Collections
- Photos: New Highlawn Elementary School nears completion
- Photos: Black Lives Matter march in downtown Huntington
- Photos: We Back Blue rally
- Photos: Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area
- Photos: Kayak Roll Clinic at Marshall Rec Center
- Photos: Mother's Day Do-Over at The Venetian
- Photos: Aerial views over Huntington.
- Photos: The Wild Ramp Farmer's Market
- Photos: Disc golfers celebrate following 2020 Ashland Open
- Photos: Paramount Arts Center hosts drive-in concert