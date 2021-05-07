DR. ROBERT WESLEY BARNETT JR., D.D.S., 65, of Ironton, husband of Stephanie Barnett, died May 4. He was a dentist in Ironton. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 10 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Scioto Burial Park, McDermott, Ohio. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. May 9 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to USSA Adult Day Center, PO Box 597, Portsmouth, OH 45662. www.tracybrammerfh.com.

