DREAMA KAY CARSON, 64 of South Point, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Sybene Missionary Baptist Church by Pastor D.L. Webb. She was born July 27, 1958, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Hayes Thacker. She is survived by her husband Terry Carson; sons Charles Thacker of Huntington, Stephen and LouLou Thacker of South Point, Ohio, and Douglas and Amber Reynolds of Greenup, Ky.; brothers Charles Thacker of Glenwood, W.Va., and James Thacker of Toledo, Ohio; fifteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

